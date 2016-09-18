GE brings off-the-shelf biotech drug factories to Ireland

| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 General Electric is
digging deeper into biotechnology with plans to build four
prefabricated drug factories in Ireland, bringing to Europe a
low-cost manufacturing concept it first pioneered in China.
The U.S. conglomerate, better known for making jet engines
and turbines, said on Monday it would invest 150 million euros
($167 mln) in a biopharmaceutical campus in county Cork. The new
factories on the site will be owned and run by GE customers.
The GE BioPark Cork site is expected to create 500 jobs by
the time it is fully operational, in a boost for Ireland, whose
low tax rates have helped it attract top drug companies.
GE reckons its off-the-shelf modules are 25 to 50 percent
cheaper than the traditional plants needed for making complex
biological medicines. They can also be constructed in just 18
months rather than the typical three years.
The first such GE prefab factory was built for JHL Biotech
in China, where it recently started operations.
Pfizer has also a so-called KUBio unit going up in
China. Both these factories are designed to produce cut-price
biosimilars, or copies of expensive biotech drugs.
Demand for such biosimilars is set to increase as patents
expire on top-selling injectable medicines like AbbVie's
Humira for rheumatoid arthritis and Roche's
breast cancer treatment Herceptin.
KUBio factories offer GE a way to build up its presence in
biotech medicine, which it sees as a central plank of its life
sciences business. GE life sciences sales reached $4 billion in
2015, out of total GE Healthcare revenue of $18 billion.
GE technology is already used to make leading antibody drugs
and the company also aims to become a big supplier in the
emerging field of cell therapy.
GE is expected to start building the factories in Cork next
year. The investment is a boost for Ireland whose low tax regime
has come under scrutiny. The Irish government is set to appeal
against a 13-billion-euro back tax demand imposed by the
European Commission on technology giant Apple, fearing
it could undermine the country's long-established policy of
attracting multinationals with low taxes.
Ireland has been attracting drugmakers since the 1970s,
helped more recently by its 12.5 percent corporate tax rate.
Nine of the top 10 global drug companies today have an
international base in Ireland.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)