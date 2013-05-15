GE, Boeing alert airlines about potential 777 engine problem

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 15 General Electric and Boeing Co said on Wednesday they had alerted airlines about potential problems with some engines on Boeing's long-range 777 jumbo jet.
Boeing said the companies are recommending inspections of engines on 25 jets for a "manufacturing non-conformity" that occurred in some GE90-115B engines made during a recent period of six months.
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia ex-Japan down; Nikkei falls on yen strength, Toshiba woes
* Digital Power Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016