GE, Boeing alert airlines about potential 777 engine problem

NEW YORK May 15 General Electric and Boeing Co said on Wednesday they had alerted airlines about potential problems with some engines on Boeing's long-range 777 jumbo jet.

Boeing said the companies are recommending inspections of engines on 25 jets for a "manufacturing non-conformity" that occurred in some GE90-115B engines made during a recent period of six months.
