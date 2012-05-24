GE to put $300 mln into Brazil infrastructure fund

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 General Electric Co will invest $300 million for an equity stake in a fund run by Brazilian industrial group EBX Group that invests in Brazil infrastructure projects, EBX and the largest U.S. conglomerate said on Thursday.
GE, which supplies equipment and services to EBX, will take a 0.8 percent preferred equity stake in Centennial Asset Brazilian Equity LLC and other offshore holding companies, the partners said.
EBX has said it will invest $50 billion over the next 10 years, mainly in infrastructure and natural resources sectors.
Centennial is the investment company of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, Brazil's richest man. His EBX group owns controlling stakes in oil, natural gas, electricity, mining, shipbuilding, ship leasing and port companies.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.