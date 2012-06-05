UPDATE 1-GE acquires Brazil medical equipment maker XPRO

* Deal value not disclosed
* XPRO manufactures x-ray machines in Brazil
* First acquisition by GE Healthcare in Latam
SAO PAULO, June 5 General Electric Co
said on Tuesday it acquired Brazilian medical equipment
manufacturer XPRO as it seeks to expand its presence in Latin
America.
Speaking at a press conference in Sao Paulo, Fernando
Bertoni, head of acquisitions for GE Healthcare in Latin
America, declined to give the value of the transaction but said
it was a "significant amount, strategically speaking." It was
financed with cash generated from operations.
XPRO manufactures x-ray machines used in cardiology,
neurology and therapeutic radiology. GE plans to make the
machines in Brazil for export to other emerging markets such as
China and Saudi Arabia, GE executives said.
"This acquisition demonstrates GE Healthcare's commitment to
Latin America as an independent, growing region," said Rogerio
Patrus, chief executive for GE Healthcare in Latin America. This
is the first acquisition by the division in the region, he
added.
Patrus pointed to Latin America as the most important region
for GE Healthcare outside the United States and Europe,
especially given its growth prospects as more developed
economies stagnate.
He added the division has averaged 20 percent growth over
the past three years and aims to maintain that pace in coming
years.