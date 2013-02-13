版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric CFO says company will pay about $3.2 billion in cash taxes on proceeds of nbc sale

BOSTON Feb 13 General Electric Co : * CFO says company will pay about $3.2 billion in cash taxes on proceeds of nbc

sale * CEO says company will return $18 billion to shareholders in 2013 through

dividends and buybacks

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐