UPDATE 4-GE agrees to export financing from UK, may create 1,000 jobs

By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 24 General Electric Co has struck a
deal for up to $12 billion in financing from Britain's export
credit agency, possibly creating as many as 1,000 jobs in the
country.
The deal, announced on Thursday, could be seen as the latest
sign of U.S. exporters' unhappiness at the winding down of the
U.S. Export-Import Bank, which lent money to foreign customers
of U.S. exporters. Its charter lapsed on June 30 after
conservatives in the U.S. Congress cast it as a promoter of
"crony capitalism."
GE is already shifting jobs overseas because of the lack of
U.S. export financing and plane-maker Boeing Co, the
largest U.S. exporter, is threatening to do the same.
Boeing chairman Jim McNerney said on Thursday it was
"inevitable" that his company would move work offshore if Ex-Im
is not allowed to lend. He said he believed the bank ultimately
would be reauthorized.
It is unclear how much business the United States stands to
lose with the closure of Ex-Im, or how many companies will
follow GE's lead.
Barry Bosworth, an economist at the Brookings Institution
think-tank, said GE's moves could be a "trial balloon" designed
to test the response from Washington. "If the federal government
doesn't respond to this, it is going to be far more widespread,"
he said.
GE's deal with UK Export Finance, a department of the UK
government, would support orders for oil and gas and other
energy projects in Brazil, Ghana, India, Mozambique and other
countries. The jobs are dependent on GE winning bids for the
work.
Only last week, GE cited the absence of Ex-Im financing when
it announced plans to shift up to 500 U.S. power-turbine
manufacturing jobs to Europe and China. It also stopped
considering U.S. locations for a new development center for
turboprop engines, selecting Europe instead.
Regarding Thursday's UK deal, a GE spokeswoman said it was
unlikely that GE would have made the investments in the United
States even if Ex-Im had been operating, but the agreement was
representative of the type of opportunities GE can no longer
pursue in the U.S. while the bank is closed.
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt, who has been campaigning for
reauthorization of Ex-Im, in a statement praised Britain as
"pro-export and pro-manufacturing," saying that "in today's
competitive environment, countries that have a functional export
credit agency will attract investment."
U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb
Hensarling, who has led conservative Republicans in halting
Ex-Im, said on Thursday that Congress should focus on reforming
taxes and regulations, which together "will do far more to help
our exporters and grow our economy than Ex-Im's
taxpayer-provided subsidies ever could."
