GE, Canada gov't to invest in advanced medical research center

TORONTO Jan 13 General Electric Co's
healthcare division said on Wednesday that it and a Canadian
federal government agency plan to invest C$40 million ($28
million) to help build a center for advanced therapeutic cell
technologies in Toronto.
The money from GE Healthcare and FedDev Ontario, the
Canadian government's economic development organization for
southern Ontario, is aimed at helping accelerate the development
and adoption of cell manufacturing technologies that can help
treat patients with cancer, heart disease, neurodegenerative
diseases and rare autoimmune diseases.
In a statement, GE Healthcare said it sees the global market
for cell-based therapies topping $20 billion by 2025.
