UPDATE 1-GE Capital CEO says European risks "manageable"

* Says 85 pct of European loans secured by collateral
* Cautious view of commercial paper market
By Scott Malone
May 31 General Electric Co's finance arm
expects Europe's financial woes to take a toll on its
profitability but regards the risk as "manageable," the unit's
head, Michael Neal, told an investor conference on Thursday.
"If trends continue - and there is no reason to think they
won't - in Europe, we will come under some pressure. We think
it's manageable," the chief executive of GE Capital said. "We
thought Europe was going to be this bad, and we weren't
disappointed."
GE Capital's business in Europe is largely focused on the
United Kingdom, France and Germany, which have been relatively
healthier financially than southern European countries.
He noted that 85 percent of the company's loans in Europe
are secured by property, such as trucks, machine tools or
aircraft, which can be resold in case the borrower defaults on
the loan.
"We repossess," Neal said. "It's not like we're writing off
a bond."
DIVIDEND PLANS
GE Capital, which earlier this month won the approval of its
regulator, the Federal Reserve, to resume paying a share of its
profit back to its parent company, could return some $20 billion
to GE over the next few years, Neal noted.
His boss, GE's CEO Jeff Immelt, told investors last week
that the company intends to use much of the money GE Capital
pays back to GE, the largest U.S. conglomerate, to buy back its
shares.
GE's stock rose 9 cents at $19.13 in later afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Neal also elaborated on the company's decision to further
cut back its reliance on commercial paper to about $25 billion
from $43 billion at the end of the first quarter and $105
billion in early 2008 before the financial crisis, saying the
move was intended to protect it from potential future problems
in that market.
"I don't think there's any issue with it right now," Neal
said. "99.9 percent of days, there's no issue with that. It's
that you have to build your strategy around that one bad day
that's out there. We've learned our lesson."
The commercial paper market, where companies sell very
short-term debt, locked up briefly in late 2008 during the
credit crisis, threatening GE's financial security.