GE's Immelt still aiming for "smaller" Capital arm

May 23 General Electric Co plans to
continue to shrink its GE Capital finance arm, including largely
pulling back from consumer finance and reducing its real estate
holdings, but cannot say how long the change will take, Chairman
and Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday.
The largest U.S. conglomerate expects the unit's profit
growth in 2013 to be at a single-digit percentage rate, rather
than double-digit, as it lowers the amount the unit invests
outside GE's core industrial operations.
"There's just so many things that are out of my control on
that, that it's hard to make predictions," Immelt told the
Electrical Products Group conference in Longboat Key, Florida.
"I'd like that to take care of itself both by industrial
(earnings) improving and by Capital shrinking, but it's just
hard to predict the exact time period. But I think, in general,
smaller's better."
GE Capital aims to use less short-term commercial paper debt
to finance its operations, cutting that figure to about $25
billion -- roughly one-quarter the level it used prior to the
2008 financial crisis -- Immelt said.