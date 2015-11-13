SMFG aims to buy GE's Japan leasing business for under $4.9 bln-Nikkei

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
TOKYO Nov 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is looking to buy General Electric Co's Japan-based leasing business for under 600 billion yen ($4.89 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
The Japanese megabank's Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co unit will soon get preferential bidding rights for GE Capital's local leasing business, and aims to seal an agreement by year-end, the paper said without citing sources.
SMFG officials were not immediately available to comment. A GE spokesman in Japan said "this was not based on our announcement and we have no comment". ($1 = 122.6100 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.