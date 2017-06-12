Flannery wins top GE job after nursing growth at healthcare unit

| June 12
June 12 When John Flannery was chosen to head GE
Healthcare in 2014, his background as chief dealmaker for the
industrial conglomerate led to speculation GE might consider
spinning off its somewhat sickly health business.
In fact, he has nursed it back to improving sales and
profits by focusing primarily on organic growth opportunities,
and the business remains core to GE.
Flannery will take over General Electric Co from Jeff
Immelt, who is stepping aside after 16 years as head of the
conglomerate he helped steer through the financial crisis but
which is now worth a third less than when he took over.
On Flannery's watch, the healthcare unit - best-known for
imaging and diagnostics - has also expanded into life sciences,
offering a range of services to pharmaceutical and biotech
companies.
GE faces tough competition for its medical imaging machines,
which include MRI scanners and ultrasound devices, from rivals
including Philips and Siemens, as well as
younger Asian upstarts.
But a focus on expansion into new markets has helped lift
sales at GE Healthcare to $18.3 billion last year, with organic
revenue increasing by 5 percent and margins by 100 basis points.
Flannery has worked hard to move GE into newer areas of
healthcare like life sciences, where GE has emerged as a
significant player in helping with the production of biological
drugs and cell therapies.
Such drugs, given by injection or infusion, are a pivotal
driver of innovation in the drugs industry, being used to treat
complex diseases from rheumatoid arthritis to cancer.
Flannery told Reuters last year he aimed to "double down on
life sciences", given this business's large and high-margin
opportunities.
One of the more innovative ideas launched by GE recently is
the design of prefabricated drug factories for making complex
biotech medicines, an idea it is pioneering in both China and
Ireland.
GE reckons its "off-the-shelf" modular factories are 25 to
50 percent cheaper than the traditional plants and can be
constructed in just 18 months rather than the typical three
years.
Some analysts continue to question whether healthcare truly
fits with mainstay GE industries like power generation and jet
engines, but Flannery's elevation suggests the group is not
contemplating ditching healthcare any time soon.
In a sign of continuity, GE said Kieran Murphy, who
currently heads life sciences, would lead the wider GE
Healthcare division - and the company stated bluntly:
"Healthcare is a key GE business now and in the future."
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)