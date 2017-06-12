UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'

* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec.
31
* Says he will review portfolio without constraint
* Shares have fallen 30 pct during Immelt's tenure
* Stock ends up 3.6 percent on Monday
By Alwyn Scott and Arunima Banerjee
June 12 General Electric Co's incoming
chief executive said he will conduct a swift review of the
conglomerate's business portfolio with "no constraint," but
signaled no major changes as the company sticks with its
strategy of selling software-related services across its many
divisions.
The maker of jet engines, power plants, medical scanners and
railroad locomotives on Monday named veteran insider John
Flannery as its next CEO, taking over from longtime leader Jeff
Immelt, who reshaped one of corporate America's icons to focus
more on technology but failed to deliver profit growth fast
enough for some investors.
"I'm going to do a fast but deliberate, methodical review of
the whole company," Flannery told Reuters in an interview. "The
board has encouraged me to come in and look at it afresh."
In an earlier call with investors, he said the review would
have "no constraint."
Immelt, who will step aside Aug. 1, led GE for 16 years,
steering it through the financial crisis but leaving it worth a
third less than when he took over.
GE's shares closed up 3.6 percent at $28.94 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday.
Flannery did not mention any specific plans for GE, but said
digital efforts will be at the heart of its strategy.
The company has spent billions of dollars building a digital
business that marries electronic sensors and analytic computing
to industrial equipment, even though those efforts have not yet
boosted GE's bottom line as much investors hoped.
GE will make the results of the review public in the fall,
but major changes are not needed, Flannery said. "We're not
starting from a weak position at all."
The company will press ahead with its target of cutting
overhead costs by $2 billion by 2019 and boosting profits to $2
a share next year.
PRESSURE FOR URGENCY
Flannery, a 55-year-old who joined the company 30 years ago
and is now the head of its healthcare unit, will also become
chairman after Immelt retires on Dec. 31.
Known previously as a dealmaker at GE, Flannery has been
credited with nursing that unit back to improving sales and
profits by focusing on organic growth.
He takes over from 61-year-old Immelt, who succeeded Jack
Welch in 2001 and oversaw the divestment of its massive lending
unit GE Capital, TV network NBCUniversal, and famed appliances
business, shifting the conglomerate's focus toward technology,
healthcare and manufacturing.
Despite investing heavily on developing digital products,
from sensors in jet engines to augmented reality software,
shareholders have been wary of the company's new direction.
Since Immelt became CEO, GE's shares have declined 30
percent, while the S&P 500 index more than doubled. That
underperformance had some pressing for more urgency.
For a graphic on GE's share price, click on tmsnrt.rs/2rTtyop
Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management
bought a stake in GE in October 2015, the largest single
investment the firm had ever made, and now worth about $2
billion. Trian immediately pushed for asset sales and cost cuts.
Trian declined comment on the CEO change on Monday.
GE said Immelt's departure was not triggered by outside
influences and was the culmination of six years of succession
planning. It said its board set the summer of 2017 for Immelt's
departure as far back as 2013.
The timing was not surprising given the serial
underperformance of the stock and "investor fatigue with
management's continued perceived ungainly portfolio actions,"
said Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy.
During Immelt's tenure, GE bought French peer Alstom's
power business. On Monday it got U.S. antitrust
approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc
.
Despite Immelt's efforts to kick-start growth, the oldest
surviving member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average has
struggled to boost sales significantly in the past few quarters.
In particular, the company's cash flow has been a cause for
concern.
Flannery, who joined GE Capital in 1987, focused on
leveraged buyouts and later led the corporate restructuring
group. He has also ran GE's India business, its equity business
in Latin America and the GE Capital business for Argentina and
Chile. His new salary will be $2 million a year, GE said.
