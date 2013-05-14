UPDATE 1-China's XD Group said to be in talks to buy GE's Prolec JV stake

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
HONG KONG May 14 Chinese state-controlled power equipment maker XD Group is in early talks to buy General Electric Co's joint venture with Mexico's Xignux SA for up to $1 billion, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.
The sale of the GE stake, known as Prolec GE Internacional, is part of the company's effort to sell non-core businesses, the person said. GE owns 49.9 percent of the company, which makes power transformers.
Last year, GE paid $535 million for a 15 percent stake in China XD Electric Co Ltd, the nation's biggest maker of transmission and distribution equipment and a unit of XD Group.
Bloomberg had first reported on the talks. Prolec GE has annual sales of about $600 million, its report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
GE and XD were unavailable for comment.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.