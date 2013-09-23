版本:
GE gets $1.9 billion Algerian power deal - WSJ

Sept 23 General Electric Co signed a $1.9 billion contract with Algeria to supply turbines for six power plants, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Under the deal Société Algérienne de Production de l'Electricité, a unit of Algeria's national electricity and gas company, Sonelgaz Group, bought 26 heavy duty gas turbines from GE, the Journal said. ()

The turbines are for six new combined-cycle power plants that will add 8 gigawatts of power in Algeria by 2017 and aim to increase the country's generating capacity by 70 percent, the Journal reported.
