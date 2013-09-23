GE gets $1.9 billion Algerian power deal - WSJ

BRIEF-Cargojet had amended its syndicated banking facility
* Had amended its syndicated banking facility to increase its revolving credit facility from $175 million to $200 million
Sept 23 General Electric Co signed a $1.9 billion contract with Algeria to supply turbines for six power plants, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Under the deal Société Algérienne de Production de l'Electricité, a unit of Algeria's national electricity and gas company, Sonelgaz Group, bought 26 heavy duty gas turbines from GE, the Journal said. ()
The turbines are for six new combined-cycle power plants that will add 8 gigawatts of power in Algeria by 2017 and aim to increase the country's generating capacity by 70 percent, the Journal reported.
* Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation announce all stock transaction with a combined enterprise value of $6 billion
* institutional shareholder services recommended shareholders vote for nominees Anna Stylianides,Hubert Marleau,David Kay,Mark Mosley-Williams