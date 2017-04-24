GE Power division nears $3 bln services deal in Algeria -source

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 24 GE Power, a division of General Electric Co, is close to signing a services deal with a subsidiary of Algerian utility Sonelgaz SpA valued at more than $3 billion, likely the largest such agreement ever for GE, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Under the agreement with Sonelgaz SPE, which could be announced as early as Monday, GE would provide long-term maintenance services for 10 Sonelgaz power plants in Algeria, install 68 gas technology upgrades and deploy industrial internet software applications using GE's Predix operating system.
GE signed a $2.7 billion deal with Sonelgaz SPE in 2013 to supply large gas turbines and related technology to nine power plants in the country. In 2014, GE signed a $400 million agreement to build an industrial complex to produce gas and steam turbines under a joint venture with Sonelgaz called General Electric Algeria Turbines. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: