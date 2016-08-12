GE gets offer for French mortgage business

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 General Electric Co on Friday received an offer for its French prime mortgage portfolio, as the company proceeds with efforts to divest its finance arm's assets.
A sale would represent ending net investment of about $1.9 billion as of the end of second quarter, the company said.
GE has been shedding assets of its finance arm, GE Capital, as the company returns to its industrial roots. The company said last year that it would sell most of the finance arm, or about $200 billion in assets.
Including the French mortgage transaction, GE said on Friday it signed deals worth about $192 billion since the divestiture process began in April 2015. (bit.ly/2aSmOND)
The offer was from a French Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCT) entity, whose units are being subscribed to by Austrian bank BAWAG PSK, GE said.
The proposed deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.