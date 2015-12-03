版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 16:56 BJT

GE in talks to sell its commercial lending and leasing business in Germany, France

Dec 3 GE said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM) for the potential sale of its Equipment Finance and Receivable Finance businesses in France and Germany.

The potential transaction, subject to approval by regulatory and anti-trust authorities, would represent an ending net investment of $7.5 billion, the company said.

In April, GE presented a restructuring plan that aims to shed most of its finance unit and return as much as $90 billion to shareholders, thereby becoming a "simpler" industrial business instead of a hybrid of banking and manufacturing. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐