2011年 9月 21日

GE targets 10 percent energy profit growth in 2012

CROTONVILLE, N.Y., Sept 20 General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Tuesday it is targeting 10 percent earnings growth for 2012 at its energy unit, which makes products ranging from gas-fired electric turbines to thin-film solar panels.

The largest U.S. conglomerate expects the unit to record operating profit of about $7 billion this year, compared with $7.3 billion in 2010, it said in slides prepared for a presentation to analysts at its executive training compound in Crotonville, New York.

Through the first half of the year, GE's energy unit has recorded 9 percent sales growth but seen profit fall about 14 percent due to the costs of absorbing its recent acquisitions and weakening margins in its wind-turbine business. The company in July said its energy unit would resume profit growth in the second half. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Crotonville, New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

