UPDATE 1-GE investigating second failure of GEnx jet engine

Sept 13 General Electric Co said on
T hursday it is investigating a second failure of a
new-generation GEnx jet engine after a Boeing Co -built
747-8 freighter aircraft had to abort a takeoff in Shanghai late
Tuesday.
GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the engine, on a plane
operated by Air Bridge Cargo, would be returned to the United
States for inspection in the next few days.
It was the second incident involving a GEnx engine since
July, when an engine on a jet being tested before delivery in
Charleston, South Carolina, failed, causing a fire in grass near
the runway.
Pilots on the freighter in Shanghai aborted take-off after
the engine failed and no one was injured in the incident,
Kennedy said. In each case, the failure was "contained," meaning
that pieces of the engine did not penetrate their enclosure and
threaten the fuselage of the aircraft itself.
GE, the world's largest maker of jet engines, had inspected
all GEnx engines installed on passenger aircraft since the July
incident but had not yet inspected 12 freighter aircraft,
including the Air Bridge jet that experienced the failure on
Tuesday.
An investigation of the South Carolina incident by the U.S.
National Transportation Safety Board found that a fan shaft
inside the engine failed. GE said it had begun using a new
coating on the shafts in question as a result of the
investigation.
GE's rivals in jet engines include United Technologies Corp
and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.