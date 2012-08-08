GE awaits investigators' statement on faulty engine

Aug 8 General Electric Co expects the
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to issue an update on
its investigation into a GE engine on a Boeing Co
aircraft that failed in a preflight test last month, a GE
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Parts of the GEnx engine on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner fell
onto the runway and into grass at Charleston International
Airport in South Carolina on July 29, sparking a fire.
GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the roughly 80 GEnx engines
in use on aircraft around the world have remained in use as the
NTSB has carried out its investigation.
"The other engines are fine and are flying each day,"
Kennedy said.
An NTSB spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.