GE awaits investigators' statement on faulty engine

Aug 8 General Electric Co expects the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to issue an update on its investigation into a GE engine on a Boeing Co aircraft that failed in a preflight test last month, a GE spokesman said on Wednesday.

Parts of the GEnx engine on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner fell onto the runway and into grass at Charleston International Airport in South Carolina on July 29, sparking a fire.

GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the roughly 80 GEnx engines in use on aircraft around the world have remained in use as the NTSB has carried out its investigation.

"The other engines are fine and are flying each day," Kennedy said.

An NTSB spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.