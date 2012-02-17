GE to continue work on next-gen military engines

* Company sees need for increased cost-sharing with government

* Engine test for next-generation jet engine

* New material increase fuel efficiency, range

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 General Electric Co says it is willing to shoulder more of the cost of developing next-generation engines and fuel-saving upgrades for fighter planes, helicopters and warships as U.S. defense spending declines.

Jean Lydon-Rodgers, vice president of military systems at GE Aviation, said the company remained a dominant player in the military engine business, despite the cancellation last year of the F136 alternate engine it was developing for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter built by Lockheed Martin Corp.

For instance, GE engines power Boeing Co's F/A-18 Super Hornet, which is generating continued orders in the United States and abroad and the F-15 fighter, which just got a huge Saudi Arabian order that will extend production to 2017.

The Pentagon's plans to cut spending by $487 billion over the next decade pose challenges for defense contractors, but GE says it still sees great promise in its work on several of the U.S. military's advanced research and demonstration programs for new, greener, sixth-generation turbine engines.

"Our investment as a defense contactor actually has to increase at this point in the process because of the very limited dollars available for new platforms," Lydon-Rodgers told a news conference, adding that the company's robust commercial business gave her more of a cushion for increased investment in next-generation military.

"I will admit these are challenging times, and the key for us is making the selective bets," she said, adding that GE saw good prospects in combat aircraft and helicopters.

"We obviously have to be prudent in the investments that we make. We have to ... figure out the best way to spend our money and to do it in the most synergistic way with our commercial engines."

The company plans a core engine test in early June of the Pentagon's next-generation jet engine early development program, the Adaptive Versatile Engine Technology (ADVENT), which would go 30 percent farther and burn 25 percent less fuel than current jet engines. A full engine test would follow in January 2013, she told reporters.

GE said it was increasing its share of the cost of developing the new engine technology and ramping up its engineering team, with an eye to delivering an engine by 2020.

GE, the largest U.S. conglomerate, invests about $1 billion each year in internal research and development, of which about $600 million was applicable to the military engine market, and expects to maintain that level of funding in coming years, company officials said.

Lydon-Rodgers said some developments, like new ceramic matrix composite materials, had grown out of the company's military work, and were now helping GE develop better commercial engines. The robust commercial market, in turn, was making it possible for GE to continue investing in military engines, drawing on its experience with those same materials.

That in turn, reduced the risk on the military engines and help accelerate that development work, she said.

Lydon-Rodgers said GE's investment in the alternate F-35 engine had not been wasted, given that it resulted in development of some new materials.

"All in all, those were investments that were wisely made," she said. "They were selective bets at the time, but I also believe they are benefitting us as we move forward."