Fed proposes two-phase roll out of GE Capital regulations

WASHINGTON, July 20 The Federal Reserve on
Monday issued a final plan to apply new regulations to General
Electric Capital Corp., agreeing to apply its rules in
two phases as the company sells off parts of its sprawling
business.
GE's financial arm was one of four non-banking
companies that U.S. financial regulators deemed a systemically
important financial institution (SIFI), a designation that comes
with tougher and more costly rules enforced by the Fed to buffer
the financial system should the firm collapse.
GE announced in April that it was going to sell most of GE
Capital and has said it would apply to have its so called
non-bank "SIFI" designation removed.
The Fed on Monday said it was aware of the GE Capital
divestiture plan but that because the plan was not complete, the
central bank needed to move ahead with its oversight. In
recognition of GE Capital's efforts to shrink, the Fed said it
would roll out its set of standards in two phases.
The first phase, which goes into effect Jan. 1 of 2016,
includes minimum capital and liquidity requirements, which the
Fed says the company has already largely implemented.
The second phase, beginning Jan. 1 2018, includes a stricter
set of standards such as capital planning and, one year later,
stress tests.
"This approach will assure that GECC maintains important
loss buffers for its continuing operations while it executes its
divestiture strategy," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said. "If
GECC is de-designated during the next two and a half years, the
full set of enhanced prudential standards will never take
effect."
