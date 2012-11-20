GE to buy 2,000 Ford plug-in hybrid vehicles

Nov 20 General Electric Co will buy 2,000
plug-in hybrid vehicles made by Ford Motor Co for its
corporate fleet, the companies said on Tuesday.
As part of the deal for the Ford C-Max Energi vehicles, the
automaker said it would jointly market GE's alternative fuel
infrastructure technology, including charging stations and
natural gas fueling stations, to its commercial buyers.
The agreement is Ford's largest plug-in electrified vehicle
fleet sale to date.
GE, the largest U.S. conglomerate, has set a target to
convert half of its global fleet to alternative fuel vehicles.
The purchase from Ford brings the number of such vehicles in
GE's fleet to more than 5,000, compared with its goal of 25,000.
In May, GE Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said people
m i ght b e disappointed in the adoption rate of electric vehicles,
but his company would continue investing in battery technology
to reflect its confidence in them.
Electric vehicles carry an expensive battery and typically
cost more than a conventional vehicle of similar size. Sales of
such vehicles thus far have been modest and below some initial
expectations.
GE and Ford also said they would work with researchers from
Georgia Institute of Technology to study GE employee driving and
charging habits, with the goal of improving all-electric driving
and charging performance.
Study findings will be shared with commercial customers to
provide insights and help facilitate deployment of electric
vehicles in their own fleets.
The C-Max Energi, which sells for nearly $30,000 after a
federal tax credit, went on sale last month. It can drive about
21 miles in all-electric mode before a gas engine kicks in and
gets the equivalent of 100 miles per gallon as rated by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency.