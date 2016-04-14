GE interested in German offshore wind, eastern Europe

* GE completed Alstom offshore wind business purchase in Nov
* DolWin3 to serve as reference project
* Components can also be exported to other Europe
FRANKFURT, April 13 General Electric,
fresh from taking on the offshore wind business of rival Alstom
, is positioning itself in Germany's expanding offshore
wind sector and looking at eastern Europe.
"German offshore wind has become very important for us,"
Carlos Haertel, chief executive for GE Germany & Austria, told
Reuters in an interview.
"Onshore wind in eastern Europe and the Balkan countries is
currently interesting, especially in Poland and Romania," he
said.
GE, the world's third-biggest wind turbine manufacturer by
market share after Denmark's Vestas and China's
Goldwind, expects to complete a high-profile offshore wind link
called DolWin3, which is likely to lead to further ventures.
DolWin3 involves converter stations and connecting cable
systems for a platform operated by grid firm TenneT IPO-TTH.AS
which clusters 900 megawatt of wind farms and links them with
the mainland.
Haertel confirmed that completion was expected in 2017.
Once Germany's specific problem of long distances between
turbines and the mainland has been resolved and transmission
technology shown to be manageable, its ambitious programme to
build 6.5 gigawatt (GW) of offshore capacity by 2020 can
roll.
The country's programme to decarbonise its energy sector
means there is no longer a market for conventional power
stations, Haertel said.
However, there is rising demand for components and IT to
produce, transmit and operate power from wind and solar energy
and integrate it with thermal energy, where GE's wide portfolio
will come into play, he said.
GE completed its purchase in November of Alstom's energy
business, announced 18 months earlier, and merged it with its
power and water unit and renamed it GE Power.
Renewable energy accounted for $6.3 billion, or 5 percent,
of GE's sales in 2015, down from $6.4 billion a year earlier.
The company derives 14 percent of its total revenues in
Europe, but does not break them out on a country-by-country
basis.
"Energy is central for us in Germany and accounts for a big
share of total sales," Haertel said.
GE Germany is also active in medical technology, research
and financial services.
Nascent wind industries in eastern Europe, which are due to
exploit suitable geographies for tapping wind speeds, could
receive equipment from GE's Germany-based manufacturing sites,
he said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Chris Steitz, editing by Susan
Fenton)