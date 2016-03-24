GE's Immelt hopes move to Boston fuels staff 'paranoia'

| BOSTON, March 24
BOSTON, March 24 General Electric Co
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt hopes the conglomerate's
headquarters move to Boston inspires a sense of staff "paranoia"
over losing out to upstart rivals with better technology, he
said on Thursday.
In a lunch meeting with fellow Boston-based CEOs, Immelt
said the maker of products ranging from jet engines to washing
machines picked Boston as its new home because of its more than
50 colleges and universities, including the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and Harvard University.
"This move for GE is all about the next 40 years. What do we
want the company to look like, how do we want the company to be
challenged?" said Immelt. He has substantially restructured the
company over his almost 15 years at the top, selling off
businesses, including plastics and much of its finance
operations, and refocusing its core manufacturing businesses on
higher-tech products.
GE said on Thursday it had selected a 2.5 acre (1 hectare)
plot of land along the Fort Point Channel, in Boston's Seaport
District, to serve as its new headquarters. It will initially
house some 1,000 white-collar staff.
"I want them to be completely paranoid about the world that
we're in. Are we moving fast enough, can we do better, who's
smarter than we are?" Immelt told the Boston College Chief
Executives' Club. "I want some 29-year-old Ph.D. student at MIT
to punch me right in the nose and say 'all of GE's technologies
are wrong and you're about to lose.'"
The city and state governments offered GE $145 million in
incentives, including breaks on property taxes and new spending
on infrastructure, including replacing an aging bridge near its
new headquarters site.
GE will move headquarters employees from its current home in
Fairfield, Connecticut, to a temporary site in Boston this
summer. A full move into the permanent facility is planned for
2018.
GE is buying the land for its new home from Procter & Gamble
Co, whose Gillette unit is based in Boston.
GE engaged in a long search for a new home. It considered
cities including New York and Providence, Rhode Island,
following a dispute with Connecticut over rising taxes.
Immelt noted that he expected the company would slowly grow
its footprint in Massachusetts, where it already has a jet
engine manufacturing operation in Lynn.
"I would think more GE divisions would think this is a good
place to be," he said.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dan Grebler)