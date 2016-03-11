GE Health targets wider profit margins, reversing weak performance

NEW YORK, March 11 General Electric Co's
healthcare business said on Friday its top priority is lifting
profit margins, a move to improve flat margins in recent years
when it failed to cut costs enough.
The unit expects operating profit margins to widen to 18
percent or more by 2018, up from 16.3 percent last year, John
Flannery, chief executive of GE Healthcare, said at an investor
meeting.
The company is poised to triple its cost cutting in large
part by engineering costs out and introducing new products. It
also plans to derive more revenue from digital services.
"Frankly, we didn't grow margin because didn't drive cost
down," in recent years, Flannery said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)