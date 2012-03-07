UPDATE 6-GE sees resource-rich LatAm, Mideast key to growth

* Emerging nations to contribute half of revenue in 10 years
* Sees LatAm, Australia, Mideast, Africa up 20-25 pct in
2012
* Sees Asia up 10 to 15 pct in 2012
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 General Electric
Co expects sales to rise 20 percent to 25 percent this
year in Australia and other resource-rich countries from Latin
America to the Middle East, as they are big buyers of its heavy
industrial equipment.
After spending the last two years revamping its broad lineup
to focus more closely on energy-related technologies, GE is now
building up its business in those regions, which it expects to
outperform not only its U.S. home market but also Asia.
"We think that within the next 10 years, the growth markets
will contribute 50 percent of the company's revenue," up from
about 37 percent currently, Vice Chairman John Rice, who runs
the company's foreign operations, said at an investor briefing
in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.
The largest U.S. conglomerate forecast 10 percent to 15
percent 2012 revenue growth in Asia and expects sales in
developed countries, including the slowly recovering United
States and struggling Western Europe, to be flat to up 5
percent.
GE convened investors in Brazil to underline Latin America's
importance for the company -- it generates more revenue there
than in China and India combined, Rice said. The company needs
to cast a wide geographic net because orders for its products
can come in fits and starts.
"You can never draw a conclusion about these markets. Things
like airlines don't buy just one engine, they buy 100," and a
big order can be followed by a fallow period, Rice said.
GE is not alone in focusing its attention outside the United
States. U.S. diversified manufacturer Honeywell International
Inc told investors on Wednesday that it expects sales in
high-growth countries to rise to about $10 billion, or 25
percent of the forecast corporate total, by 2014.
Rice also confirmed GE's target for overall corporate
earnings to rise at a double-digit percentage rate this year.
The resource-rich countries, which produce large amounts of
oil, natural gas, metals and other commodities, are a major
focus for GE since they need its electric turbines, oil
production gear and other heavy equipment.
In Latin America, for instance, GE sees a chance to sell $1
billion of equipment into Peru's Kuntur pipeline project and $5
billion into regional biofuel projects, executives said.
The world's largest maker of jet engines and electric
turbines is building its management presence in these markets.
GE moved Rice to Hong Kong last year to have a top officer
in Asian time zones. It has named regional chief executives for
five key regions: Latin America; China; Australia and New
Zealand; the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; and
sub-Saharan Africa. Each of those executives has responsibility
for all of GE's varied operations -- from turbines to railroad
locomotives to medical equipment -- in his respective region.
COOLING CHINA
The broader focus reflects the realization that China, which
over the past decade was a key growth market for GE and
industrial peers including Caterpillar Inc and 3M
, is unlikely to continue at its torrid pace.
"Certainly China is taking a much more considered view of
their future," said Peter Klein, senior portfolio manager of
Cleveland's Fifth Third Asset Management, which holds GE shares.
"I don't think the opportunities are any less, but the kind of
advances you can get from a growth perspective may be a little
bit better elsewhere."
On Monday, Beijing cut its gross domestic product growth
forecast to 7.5 percent from the 8 percent rate it had targeted
for the last eight years.
"Do I think that China will return rapidly to 10 percent, 11
percent growth? No. But I don't think that matters," for GE,
Rice said, adding that he thought China's government would
continue to spend on infrastructure projects even with the
economy growing more slowly.
"As GDP rates get revised, there is still tremendous
pressure on governments and companies to build out the
infrastructure," Rice said, "and we believe that's the last
thing that will get cut."
About 56 percent of GE's 301,000 employees work outside the
United States, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. The company generated 53 percent of its
$147.3 billion in 2011 sales outside the United States.
GE competes with some of the world's largest companies,
including Germany's Siemens AG, French industrial
group Alstom SA and Swiss engineers ABB Ltd.
Rice said the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company's buildup
in emerging nations was critical to GE's long-term growth
prospects, but he acknowledged its risks.
"Is it dangerous? Do you have to worry about security? Do
you have to worry about corruption? Do you have to worry about
government overthrow? Yeah, we're not naive about it," he said.
"The day is over when you can fly in, book an order, leave and
expect to grow your business."