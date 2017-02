BANGALORE, Sept 20 GE Healthcare said its India chief executive resigned to pursue other opportunities.

The unit of U.S.-based diversified conglomerate General Electric said V Raja will be replaced by Terri Bresenham to lead its healthcare business in India.

Bresenham, who joined the company 21 years ago as a engineer, will take the helm of GE Healthcare India on Oct. 7. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)