UPDATE 3-GE's Immelt sees 'decent' U.S. economic growth

By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Sept 15 General Electric Co (GE.N)
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said he sees "good, decent economic
growth everywhere," including the United States, and is not
worried about the economy slipping back into recession.
Immelt spoke to reporters in New York on Thursday ahead of
an event at which the largest U.S. conglomerate announced new
investments in cancer research.
Asked whether he was worried about recession, Immelt
answered, "No. Just because I see good, decent economic growth
everywhere. Decent in the U.S., fairly good outside the U.S."
Immelt, a top adviser to the Obama administration on the
economy and jobs, said the president's jobs council, which he
chairs, would next present proposals that focus on small
businesses and entrepreneurs.
He also addressed GE's plans to buy back the preferred
shares it sold to investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc (BRKa.N) during the financial crisis. The Fairfield,
Connecticut-based company on Tuesday said it would redeem the
shares for $3.3 billion, plus unpaid dividends, on Oct. 17.
"It was good when we did it, it was good when we exited,"
Immelt said of the shares, which GE issued at a time when it
needed to raise cash to protect its GE Capital finance arm.
GE shares, a component of the Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI, were up 2.7 percent in afternoon trading at $16.07.
Though Immelt did not elaborate why he felt U.S. economic
growth was decent, his comments square with those from other
U.S. business leaders in recent days.
United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) said on Thursday it was
on track for record earnings this year. Its chief financial
officer, Kurt Kuehn, said the U.S. economy would return to
pre-recession growth levels within a year to 18 months.
Engine maker Cummins Inc (CMI.N) said this week North
American construction markets are still weak but that the truck
market is recovering, and said it would more than double its
The confidence of executives at major U.S. industrial and
transportation companies may indicate companies are becoming
more comfortable managing in times of volatile markets and
muted investor confidence.
Speaking to investors in New York on Tuesday, Cummins Chief
Operating Officer Tom Linebarger said the company "has
demonstrated increased resilience to volatility."
UPS shares were down 0.2 percent in afternoon trading at
$66.02 while Cummins shares were up 3.6 percent at $97.55, both
on the New York Stock Exchange.
$1 BLN FOR CANCER RESEARCH
Immelt spoke at an event to unveil a pair of investments in
cancer research. GE said it would invest $1 billion over five
years in research and development for cancer detection and
treatment technology, with an initial emphasis on breast
cancer.
"Competitively it's very important," said GE Healthcare
Chief Executive John Dineen, who added that GE has used
acquisitions to move into new areas of medical diagnostics.
"The world of diagnostics is going beyond traditional
radiology into molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine,
particularly in the case of cancer. It's a very heterogenous
disease, it's a very personal disease."
Dineen also said healthcare institutions in the United
States and in emerging markets continue to buy GE's technology
but said, "Europe is more challenged because they're public
healthcare systems."
The conglomerate will also contribute $50 million to an
open innovation challenge, with another initial $50 million
coming from venture capital partners. The program aims to
identify and market new ideas for diagnosing breast cancer.
GE's venture capital partners include Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers, Venrock, Mohr Davidow and MPM Capital.
The challenge is similar to one introduced last year to
fund promising technologies related to a smart electrical grid.
GE and its partners have said they would provide about $200
million in funding for start-ups working on commercial products
to reduce energy use.
