UPDATE 4-GE sees 2012 energy profit up 10 pct, gas a focus

* Sees 2012 profit margin steady at 15 pct

* Sees 2012 revenue up at least 8 percent

* Eyes $60 bln in revenue by 2014, $100 bln in a decade

By Scott Malone

CROTONVILLE, N.Y., Sept 20 General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Tuesday it is targeting 10 percent earnings growth and expects revenue to rise at least 8 percent in 2012 at its energy unit, which makes products ranging from gas-fired electric turbines to thin-film solar panels.

The largest U.S. conglomerate's energy arm, which made a spate of $11 billion in acquisitions over the past year to build up its array of equipment used in oil and gas production, is aiming to generate $60 billion in revenue by 2014, up from the $37.5 billion recorded last year, said John Krenicki, a GE vice chairman who heads the unit.

Krenicki's longer-term goal is to hit the $100 billion revenue mark, though he conceded that number may be a decade away. And he said he is not counting on another comparable-sized burst of acquisitions to drive it.

"That's not going to happen every year," he said of the $11 billion outlay, which GE made after selling a major stake in its NBC Universal media business.

Investors said the unit's targets looked reasonable.

"That's probably doable," said Peter Klein, a senior portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in Cleveland, Ohio, who manages funds that hold GE shares. "They're putting the pieces together and heading in the right direction."

GE shares, which were little changed most of the day, ended down 14 cents at $16.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.

SECOND-HALF TURNAROUND

GE, the world's biggest maker of jet engines and electric turbines, expects the energy unit to record an operating profit of about $7 billion this year, down from $7.3 billion in 2010, it told an analyst meeting at its executive training compound in Crotonville, New York.

That forecast presumes a rise in second-half profit after a 14 percent slide in the first half, which the company attributed to the cost of digesting recent acquisitions and weak demand for wind turbines, said Daniel Janki, a vice president. Energy accounted for 26.8 percent of GE's revenue through the first half of 2011.

Inflation has receded as a drag on profit, reflecting a slowing global economy, Krenicki said.

"We were more concerned about inflation a few months ago than we are today," Krenicki said. "It's moderating, so we don't see inflation as a headwind in 2012."

GAS STANDS ON ITS 'OWN FEET'

GE is particularly focused on natural gas because it expects gas to become more competitive as cash-strapped U.S. and European governments have less money available to subsidize other energy sources, Krenicki said.

"We think things are going to have to stand on their own two feet economically," he said.

GE also said its energy arm had secured some $3 billion in orders for products ranging from gas turbines to equipment used in power-grid management. [ID:nS1E78J0LV]

While the company has focused a lot of attention on so-called green sources of energy, it also provides turbine technology used in coal-burning electric plants. It got a black eye early this year when GE-built nuclear reactors played a role in Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster, when a nuclear power plant was rocked by a magnitude 9 earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

GE's rivals in the energy sector include Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and France's Alstom (ALSO.PA). (Reporting by Scott Malone in Crotonville, New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Steve Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)