Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK May 3 General Electric Co expects Europe to experience an extended period of slow economic growth, but sees Algeria, South Africa, Turkey and Peru as the next markets where it is likely to top the billion-dollar revenue mark, said Chief Executive Jeff Immelt, at a conference in New York.
The largest U.S. conglomerate has increasingly focused its growth efforts on so-called resource-rich countries that have large supplies of energy or minerals.
GE aims to focus its acquisition efforts on buying new data analytics technologies, but Immelt does not expect the maker of products ranging from jet engines to light bulbs to transform itself into a software company.
He emphasized that GE's current priority is on raising its dividend, not making deals.
"I'm not going to do a big acquisition," Immelt said on Thursday.
Immelt added that he believes the financial services industry is in a period of "tremendous flux," and as a result the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company will continue its efforts to prune back its GE Capital finance arm.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS