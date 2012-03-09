GE's Immelt sees long period of unstable economies

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 General Electric Co will keep its focus on boosting its dividend and improving margins as it faces what Chief Executive Jeff Immelt expects to be an extended period of economic instability.
"We live in what most business commentators call a volatile world. I would argue that when the environment is continuously unstable, it is no longer volatile. Rather, we have entered a new economic era," the head of the largest U.S. conglomerate said in his annual letter to shareholders. "It could remain this way for a long time."
In the face of that forecast, the world's largest maker of jet engines and electric turbines aims to cut its costs -- and to reverse a trend of outsourcing manufacturing operations in order to run its factories more efficiently.
GE has a "dedicated focus" on raising its quarterly dividend, which currently stands at 17 cents per share -- and expects to have about $30 billion in available cash to put towards that goal, as well as to provide a cushion against economic shocks, over the next few years, said Immelt, who has run the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company since 2001.
GE shares slipped 3 percent in 2011, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed the year flat.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.