GE partners with AT&T, Cisco, Intel for 'Industrial Internet'

Oct 9 General Electric Co announced
partnerships with AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc and
Intel Corp to expand its 'Industrial Internet' service
that allows its customers to analyze data and predict outcomes.
The service helps customers analyze industrial 'big data'-
data so large that it is difficult to process using traditional
database and software. This would help customers minimize
downtime, increase productivity, lower fuel costs and reduce
emissions.
By connecting machines to the network and the cloud, workers
can track, monitor, and operate GE's machinery wirelessly from
anywhere through secure and machine-to-machine communications,
GE Software's Corporate Officer Bill Ruh said.
GE has existing partnerships with Amazon's Amazon
Web Services, Accenture Plc, and Pivotal to support the
service.
GE said the ten "predictivity" products it launched last
year have contributed revenue of $290 million so far this year.
The company said it has 14 new customers for the 14 products
launched on Wednesday.
According to technology research group Wikibon,
industrial data is expected to grow at two times the rate of any
other big data segment over the next decade.