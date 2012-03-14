GE Healthcare, Intel open test lab in Israel

JERUSALEM, March 14 GE Healthcare, the healthcare division of General Electric, and Intel Corp said on Wednesday they have established a laboratory in Israel to jointly test new technologies.

The lab will focus on aligning and optimising the companies' new products, such as Intel's microprocessor technologies and GE's healthcare products that include ultrasound diagnostic imaging systems.

"The hope is that this partnership between GE and Intel will lead to the development of affordable and advanced healthcare technologies that ultimately will bring better healthcare to more people around the world," said Mike Harsh, a GE vice president and GE Healthcare's chief technology officer.

The lab is near both GE Healthcare's offices and Intel's R&D centre.