GE Healthcare, Intel open test lab in Israel

JERUSALEM, March 14 GE Healthcare, the
healthcare division of General Electric, and Intel Corp
said on Wednesday they have established a laboratory in
Israel to jointly test new technologies.
The lab will focus on aligning and optimising the companies'
new products, such as Intel's microprocessor technologies and
GE's healthcare products that include ultrasound diagnostic
imaging systems.
"The hope is that this partnership between GE and Intel will
lead to the development of affordable and advanced healthcare
technologies that ultimately will bring better healthcare to
more people around the world," said Mike Harsh, a GE vice
president and GE Healthcare's chief technology officer.
The lab is near both GE Healthcare's offices and Intel's R&D
centre.