General Electric to invest well over 500 mln euros in Italy - sources

MILAN Jan 29 General Electric will sign
agreements on Sunday to invest well over 500 million euros ($546
million) in central Italy, three sources close to the matter
said on Friday.
"More than 500 million euros is earmarked for a project to
build oil and gas turbines in Tuscany," the sources said.
A further 200 million euros of investments involving GE's
aviation unit Avio Aero will also be announced, two of the
people said. But a third source said some of those investments
would include public funding.
The agreements will be signed in Florence in the presence of
GE Chairman Jeff Immelt and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,
the sources said.
GE, whose Italian operations are headquartered in Milan, is
holding an oil and gas conference in Florence on Monday and
Tuesday.
The Renzi government is keen to lure foreign investments to
Italian shores to help kickstart its economy which is showing
fragile signs of growth after emerging last year from the worst
recession since World War Two.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer)