GE locomotive unit plans $131 mln new investments

* To boost capacity in Pennsylvania, Texas
* Aims to hire 360 workers in Pennsylvania
Oct 18 General Electric Co's (GE.N) railroad
locomotive unit unveiled plans on Tuesday to invest $131
million in Pennsylvania and Texas to allow it to build more
locomotives as well as equipment used in mining vehicles, the
largest U.S. conglomerate said on Tuesday.
The business unit, which has seen revenue soar some 45
percent through the first half of 2011, plans to hire about 360
people in Erie, Pennsylvania, some 200 of whom will replace
workers that took early retirement offers.
These investments are in addition to GE's disclosure last
month that it would invest about $200 million in plants in Fort
Worth, Texas, and Erie.
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt is a top adviser to U.S.
President Barack Obama on jobs and the economy.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)