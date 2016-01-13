GE says plans to cut 6,500 jobs in Europe in next two years

BRIEF-Darnley Bay Resources says Halina McGregor appointed CFO
Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard
PARIS Jan 13 General Electric plans to cut 6,500 jobs in Europe over the next two years, including 765 in France, a spokesman for the company in France said on Wednesday.
The spokesman added that GE was sticking to its pledge to create 1,000 net jobs in France in the next three years as part of its recent acquisition of Alstom's energy business.
He said that unions had been informed on Tuesday and that talks would start on Wednesday.
This is a plan, which could change following discussion with employee representatives
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies.