GE to sell Hyundai Capital stake to Hyundai Motor Group, Fubon - report

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SEOUL Dec 9 General Electric Co will sell a 43 percent stake in unlisted Hyundai Capital to Hyundai Motor Group and Taiwan's Fubon Group for up to 1.4 trillion won ($1.19 billion), the Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
A unit of GE Capital International Holdings Corp, part of GE, currently owns 43.3 percent of auto loan firm Hyundai Capital. GE plans to sell a 23 percent stake to Hyundai Motor Group and a 20 percent stake to Fubon Group, the Korea Economic Daily said.
Hyundai Motor Group, which already owns 56.5 percent of the company, declined to comment. GE and Fubon could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 1,179.4900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.