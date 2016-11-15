GE acquires two artificial intelligence startups

SEATTLE Nov 15 General Electric said on
Tuesday it has acquired two tech startups to build its
artificial intelligence capability, a move that helps it compete
with IBM's Watson product.
GE said the acquisitions of Bit Stew Systems and Wise.io
will expand its Predix platform for industrial internet
applications, which connects big machines such as power plants
and aircraft engines to databases and analytical software. Terms
of the deals weren't disclosed.
Berkley, California-based Wise.io has advanced machine
learning technology that GE sees "as really well-built for the
industrial world", Bill Ruh, chief executive officer of GE
Digital, GE's software arm, said in an interview.
A branch of artificial intelligence, machine learning allows
computers to adapt to new data without new programming.
Bit Stew, based in Vancouver, B.C., is partly backed by GE's
venture capital arm. It applies machine learning to large data
sets associated with utilities, aviation, oil and gas production
and manufacturing, according to the company's web site.
International Business Machines Corp's (IBM) Watson business
is among the better known artificial intelligence systems, which
enable computers to perform intelligent actions such as
recognizing voices and making decisions.
