GE annual meeting interrupted by 99 Percent protesters

* Several hundred assemble outside meeting
* "We pay our taxes," says GE CFO
By Scott Malone
DETROIT, April 25 Nearly 100 protesters
affiliated with the "99 Percent" populist movement disrupted the
start of General Electric Co's annual shareholders'
meeting on Wednesday, in an attack on the largest U.S.
conglomerate's low tax rate.
The demonstrators were quickly ushered out of the meeting -
held in the Detroit building that houses General Motors Co's
headquarters - but could still be heard chanting protests
as the meeting got underway.
After their exit, Chief Financial Officer Keith Sherin
stepped up to defend GE's tax practices.
"We absolutely are compliant with every law around the world
in how we pay our taxes," Sherin said. "Our U.S. tax expense
last year was $2.6 billion. We are a large taxpayer, we pay our
taxes and we very much support tax reform."
The protesters complaints were linked to GE's low 2010 and
2009 tax rates, which the company says were a result of heavy
losses at its GE Capital arm during the financial crisis. A 2011
report by left-leaning think tank Citizens for Tax Justice
claimed GE had an effective negative tax rate from 2008 through
2010, which the company has repeatedly denied.
The "99 Percent" movement is an offshoot of last year's
Occupy Wall Street protests, and both are loosely organized
around the idea that the U.S. economy no longer serves the needs
of most Americans. The "99 Percent" moniker contrasts the
average citizen to the nation's wealthiest.
A few hundred people affiliated with the movement carried
signs outside the meeting which read "Tax Dodgers at Work" and
"This is What Democracy Looks Like."
Jeff Immelt, the company's chief executive, told reporters
ahead of the meeting that GE supports the idea of reforming the
U.S. tax code and that its low tax rate in 2010 and 2009
reflected heavy write-offs at its GE Capital arm during the
financial crisis.
"We are in favor of tax reform, we have said that," Immelt
said. "Our tax rate in 2011 was 29 percent, just as we said it
was going to be. You had some big financial services write-offs
in 2009 and 2010, but out tax rate was 29 percent last year."
Protester Shyquetta McElroy, 22, a mother of two from
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said she wanted to call attention to the
effect that low corporate taxes were having on average Americans
such as her family, which lost its health insurance after she
lost her job.
"We're being kicked off so big companies like GE can get tax
cuts," McElroy said outside the meeting.
Separately, a smaller group of a few dozen GE retirees, a
fixture at its traveling shareholder meetings, picketed in front
of the building to ask for higher pensions. One of them, Earl
Horning a 66-year-old retiree from GE's appliance arm, said the
tax issue wasn't his focus.
"I'm someone who focuses on things I can change," Horning
said. Corporate taxes are "not something I can do anything
about."
A day earlier, police in San Francisco arrested two dozen
people affiliated with the 99 Percent movement who sought to
disrupt a Wells Fargo & Co meeting to express anger over
foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes.
GE disclosed in filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that its overall tax rate - on both foreign
and U.S. earnings - was 7 percent in 2010 and negative 12
percent in 2009. It has not provided details about its
U.S.-specific tax rates for prior years.