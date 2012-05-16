版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 16日 星期三 08:16 BJT

GE reaches deals to buy two mining-equipment firms

May 15 General Electric Co on Tuesday reached a deal to buy Australian mining-equipment maker Industrea Ltd and said it was close to finalising a deal to buy privately held U.S. maker of mine equipment as it seeks to boost its presence in a $61 billion industry.

The largest U.S. conglomerate said it had agreed to pay $698.4 million (A$700 million) to buy Australia's Industrea and had signed a binding letter of intent to buy Fairchild International of Glen Lyn, Virginia, for an undisclosed sum.

Since selling a majority stake in NBC Universal media to Comcast Corp early last year, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has stepped up the company's presence in "resource rich" countries, including the oil-rich Middle East.

The two businesses will be folded into GE's transportation unit, which also makes railroad locomotives, stepping up that division's competition with fellow U.S. blue chip Caterpillar Inc.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐