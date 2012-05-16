GE reaches deals to buy two mining-equipment firms

May 15 General Electric Co on Tuesday
reached a deal to buy Australian mining-equipment maker
Industrea Ltd and said it was close to finalising a
deal to buy privately held U.S. maker of mine equipment as it
seeks to boost its presence in a $61 billion industry.
The largest U.S. conglomerate said it had agreed to pay
$698.4 million (A$700 million) to buy Australia's Industrea and
had signed a binding letter of intent to buy Fairchild
International of Glen Lyn, Virginia, for an undisclosed sum.
Since selling a majority stake in NBC Universal media to
Comcast Corp early last year, GE Chief Executive Jeff
Immelt has stepped up the company's presence in "resource rich"
countries, including the oil-rich Middle East.
The two businesses will be folded into GE's transportation
unit, which also makes railroad locomotives, stepping up that
division's competition with fellow U.S. blue chip Caterpillar
Inc.