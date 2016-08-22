GE's plan to take on debt could pressure credit metrics -Moody's

Aug 22 General Electric Co's plan to take
on $20 billion of debt adds to the "uncertainty surrounding its
ability to mitigate" pressure on credit metrics, Moody's
Investors Service said on Monday.
Moody's downgraded GE's senior unsecured debt rating to A1
in April 2015 due to concerns about the industrial-focused
businesses and lower resiliency of cash flows and earnings.
The prospect of additional debt is the latest sign that GE
is consciously shifting toward a credit profile that is more
fully levered and typical of other large industrial peers,
Moody's analyst Russell Solomon said in a statement.
"This is compounded by the ballooning debt-like pension
deficit GE is already facing, further elevating leverage."
The company had borrowings of $156.4 billion as of June 30.
The industrial conglomerate, long considered a bellwether
for the U.S. economy, reported a better-than-expected profit
last month, but weak demand for its new oil, gas and
transportation equipment raised concerns about its full-year
performance.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)