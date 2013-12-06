GE to settle municipal bond rigging lawsuit for $18 million

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 6 General Electric Co has
agreed to pay as much as $18.25 million to settle a class action
lawsuit accusing it of rigging bids for municipal securities,
court papers filed on Friday show.
The accord requires court approval, and flows from
litigation that began in 2008 over claims that banks and finance
companies conspired to artificially fix prices for so-called
municipal derivatives.
The GE settlement involved activity by three of the
company's units: GE Funding Capital Market Services, Trinity
Funding Co and Trinity Plus Funding Co.
A spokesman for General Electric did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
The settlement was revealed two days after plaintiffs sought
court approval of a separate $20 million settlement with Bank of
America Corp over its own alleged big-rigging
conduct.
The deal also came almost two weeks after a federal appeals
court reversed the convictions of three former GE banking
executives for conspiring to rig bids for contracts to invest
municipal bond proceeds.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has yet to release its
reasoning for overturning the 2012 convictions of the three GE
Capital bankers: Dominick Carollo, Steven Goldberg and Peter
Grimm.
GE's settlement follows an earlier $30 million settlement by
the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company to resolve claims by
state attorneys general.
In 2011, GE also agreed to pay $70 million to resolve a
investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into its role in
bid-rigging of municipal bonds.
In the lawsuit, investors contended bid-rigging by GE and
other firms violated antitrust law and forced them to receive
lower interest rates than they otherwise would have.
The lead plaintiffs include the City of Baltimore, and the
Central Bucks School District and Bucks County Water & Sewer
Authority in Pennsylvania.
The GE and Bank of America settlements follow earlier deals
for $44.6 million by JPMorgan Chase & Co, $37 million by
Wells Fargo & Co and $6.5 million by Morgan Stanley
, court papers show.
As with GE, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and UBS
AG have settled related claims brought by various state
attorneys general.
The case is In re: Municipal Derivatives Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 08-02516.