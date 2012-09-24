GE to lease two jets to Myanmar airline in continued expansion

Sept 24 General Electric Co reached a deal on Monday to lease two Embraer SA-made jets to Myanmar's state airline, the latest in a series of deals since the United States reopened commercial dealings with the long-isolated Asian nation.

The largest U.S. conglomerate's aircraft leasing arm said it would ship two Embraer E190 jets to Myanmar Airlines in November and December. It did not disclose the value of the deal.

The United States in May suspended economic sanctions on the former British colony after 2011 elections brought a civilian government to power in Myanmar after 49 years of military rule.

GE in July became the first U.S. company to restart operations in Myanmar when it signed deal to supply two hospitals with X-ray machines through a local dealer. Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE has said it aims to open an office in the country once U.S. laws permit it.

Soft-drink makers Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc have also reached deals in the past two months to begin selling their products in the nation of some 60 million people.