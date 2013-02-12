CORRECTED-GE says to sell remaining 49 percent stake in NBC to Comcast

(Corrects amount of deal to $16.7 billion, not $18.1 billion)

BOSTON Feb 12 General Electric Co said on Tuesday that it would sell the remainder of its stake in NBC Universal to Comcast Corp for $16.7 billion in cash, debt and stock.

The largest U.S. conglomerate said it had raised its authorized stock buyback to $35 billion and plans to buy back $10 billion worth of shares in 2013. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gary Hill)