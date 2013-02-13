GE to return $18 billion to shareholders after NBC deal -CEO

Feb 13 General Electric Co expects to return about $18 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments as a result of its deal to sell its remaining stake in NBC Universal to Comcast Corp, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday.

The largest U.S. conglomerate will pay about $3.2 billion in cash taxes on the proceeds of the deal, which it expects to close next month, GE officials told investors on a conference call.