版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 22:42 BJT

GE to return $18 billion to shareholders after NBC deal -CEO

Feb 13 General Electric Co expects to return about $18 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments as a result of its deal to sell its remaining stake in NBC Universal to Comcast Corp, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday.

The largest U.S. conglomerate will pay about $3.2 billion in cash taxes on the proceeds of the deal, which it expects to close next month, GE officials told investors on a conference call.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐