New Issue-GE sells $7 bln in 3 parts

Oct 2 General Electric Company on Monday sold $7 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanely were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GE TRANCHE 1 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 0.85 PCT MATURITY 10/09/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.973 FIRST PAY 04/09/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 0.859 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $3 BLN COUPON 2.7 PCT MATURITY 10/09/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.765 FIRST PAY 04/09/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.727 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 10/09/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.437 FIRST PAY 04/09/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 4.158 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS