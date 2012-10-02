版本:
2012年 10月 3日

New Issue-GE sells $7 bln in 3 parts

Oct 2 General Electric Company on Monday
sold $7 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanely were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GE
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 0.85 PCT    MATURITY    10/09/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.973   FIRST PAY   04/09/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 0.859 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/09/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
   
TRANCHE 2
AMT $3 BLN      COUPON 2.7 PCT     MATURITY    10/09/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.765   FIRST PAY   04/09/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 2.727 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/09/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
        
TRANCHE 3
AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 4.125 PCT   MATURITY    10/09/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.437   FIRST PAY   04/09/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 4.158 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/09/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

