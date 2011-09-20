RPT-GE energy unit lands $3 billion in new orders

(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
Sept 20 General Electric Co (GE.N) said on
Tuesday that its energy unit had secured $3 billion in new
orders for products including gas and wind turbines as well as
equipment used in gas production and power-grid management.
The orders included commitments worth more than $1 billion
to supply turbines and undersea drilling equipment to Brazil
and for $300 million worth of turbines to Egypt.
Profit at the energy unit fell 14 percent through the first
half of the year, as it bore high costs to integrated GE's
recent $11 billion wave of acquisitions in the sector and saw
weak demand for electricity-producing wind turbines. But the
largest U.S. conglomerate said in July that it expected the
business to resume profit growth in the second half of 2011.
The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company disclosed the
orders ahead of a meeting with analysts and investors at its
training campus in Crotonville, New York.
