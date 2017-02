NEW YORK Dec 17 General Electric Co expects its revenue to be flat to up 5 percent in 2013, with strong overall demand for industrial equipment offset by declining sales of wind turbines.

The largest U.S. conglomerate expects profit to rise next year but it did not say by how much in a presentation prepared for a meeting with investors in New York on Monday afternoon.

It aims to boost profit margins by 70 basis points in 2013.