版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 21:29 BJT

GE cuts cost outlook for industrial unit after talks with Trian

March 22 General Electric Co said it lowered its target for structural costs at its industrial business for this year and the next, after discussions with activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.

The company also forecast a 10.5 percent increase in operating profit for the unit in 2017. GE now expects a profit of $17.2 billion.

GE cut its outlook for 2017 industrial structural costs - selling, general and administrative costs, adjusted corporate operating profit and other costs - to $23.9 billion from $24.9 billion last year, and to $22.9 billion in 2018.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐